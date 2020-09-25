LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a hit-and-run crash in the northwest valley that hospitalized three people.
The crash happened about 3 p.m. on September 25 near Rancho Drive and Craig Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Three people were hit by a van that took off after, police said. The van and driver were found after a second crash in the area.
All three people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
