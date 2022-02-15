LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three more people now face charges in a battery case involving NFL player Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas, court records show.
Kamara, 26, is accused of beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5. Kamara is a running back for the New Orleans Saints.
Police records state Kamara was with a group that attacked the victim near an elevator at the club. Court records show three more men face charges in the case.
Christopher Lammons faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Darrin Young faces the same charges, and was arrested on Monday. He's expected in court again on March 16.
Percy Harris is also facing the gross misdemeanor and felony charges, and will appear alongside Young on March 16.
Kamara is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.
NFL fans are cucked clowns. Why watch these criminals?
