LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mesquite Police arrested three Las Vegas men last month who they said were involved in a fuel theft ring using stolen credit card information and forgeries.
In mid-November, Mesquite Police said they received multiple reports of stolen credit cards being used at gas stations to pump large amounts of fuel. Surveillance footage captured the suspects filling pick-up trucks.
On Nov. 22, an employee called police and all three men were taken into custody. Police said their trucks were modified to carry larger amounts of fuel. A search warrant resulted in police finding several forged and modified credit cards, a credit card encoder device and other forgery lab material and almost 500 gallons of diesel fuel that had been purchased with stolen and forged credit cards.
The suspects face the following charges:
Dayner Martin Fuentes, 41
- felony conspiracy to commit burglary
- felony conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of a credit card with intent to defraud
- felony possession of scanning device
- felony forgery of a credit card with intent to defraud
- felony possession of a forgery lab
Silvio Ramos Fernandez, 41
- felony conspiracy to commit burglary
- felony conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of a credit card with intent to defraud
- felony obtain credit card without consent
- felony forgery of a credit card with intent to defraud
- felony possession of a forgery lab
Danilo Valdes Berbes, 30
- felony burglary of a business
- felony fraudulent use of a credit card with intent to defraud
- felony obtain credit card without consent
- felony forgery of a credit card with intent to defraud
- felony possession of a forgery lab
All three men were taken to the Clark County Detention Center.
