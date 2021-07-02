LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- East Sahara Avenue has three lanes closed as police respond to a multivehicle rollover crash.
Las Vegas police received a call around 9:34 a.m. on Friday about a crash east of Boulder Highway. Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash and there was a rollover.
Police said one person has been transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation, and drivers should avoid the area, police said.
