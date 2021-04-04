LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said three people were killed in a crash with a train near Kingman on Saturday afternoon.
According to a media release from the department, deputies responded to the crash in Golden Valley about 2:42 p.m. on April 4. Golden Valley is about 11 miles west of Kingman, and about 100 miles from Las Vegas.
Two vehicles had been hit by the train, MCSO said. Three people were killed in total.
The investigation showed that the two vehicles were stopped at the railroad crossing, waiting for an eastbound train to pass. After it passed, they began to cross the intersection, not seeing a westbound train approaching.
Both vehicles were hit by the train, MCSO said. The investigation is ongoing.
