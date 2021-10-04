LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were injured following a multi-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas on Monday morning.
At 7:01 a.m., NLVPD units were called to the area of Losee Road and Miller Avenue near Lake Mead Boulevard. The North Las Vegas Fire Department was also on scene.
According to Officer Alexander Cuevas, A Toyota pickup truck that was traveling northbound on Losee Road was making a westbound turn onto Miller Avenue. At that time, a Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on Losee Road, causing the vehicles to collide.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash, but impairment is not.
Three people were transported to an area hospital for their injuries. Cuevas said they are all considered stable.
The crash impacted some travel lanes. Avoid the area.
