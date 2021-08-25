LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson police and fire departments were investigating an injury crash Wednesday morning.
About 10:45 a.m., authorities responded to the intersection of South Gibson Road and Las Palmas Entrada Avenue regarding a three-vehicle crash. According to an investigation, three motorists received minor injuries during the incident, but were not transported to the hospital.
"Speed nor impairment are factors, and believed the at fault driver failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic," police said in a news release.
A road closure on eastbound Las Palmas Entrada was in effect while a tow vehicle arrived.
