LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Northbound lanes on the US 95 were closed south of Beatty after a crash that left three dead and at least two hospitalized amid holiday travel on Sunday.
On Nov. 28 around 11:20 a.m., Nevada State Police received a call about a crash at Nye County mile marker 27 south of Beatty, before Death Valley Junction Road.
Before the crash occurred, troopers were attempting to locate a silver Volvo that had been reported as driving recklessly, according to Trooper Ashlee Wellman. While traveling north, the Volvo went into southbound lanes.
According to preliminary details from Wellman, a southbound truck that was towing a camper observed the Volvo cross into its travel path, and pulled over on the shoulder to avoid a crash. The Volvo struck the left side of the camper truck. Both adult occupants were uninjured, Wellman said.
Behind the camper, a UMC Yukon had pulled over to the shoulder to avoid a collision with the Volvo. After striking the camper, the Volvo continued going north in the southbound lane and side swiped the GMC. Two adult and two juvenile occupants were uninjured in the GMC, Wellman said.
The Volvo then crashed head on with a Chrysler minivan with five occupants. A male adult, male juvenile and female juvenile were pronounced dead on scene. The female adult driver was airlifted to UMC Trauma, and a juvenile male passenger was transported to the hospital.
The Volvo then struck an additional Ford camper after crashing with the Chrysler minivan. Two adult occupants in the Ford sustained moderate and minor injuries, Wellman said.
Nevada State Police took the driver of the Volvo into custody on suspicion of DUI. He has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and will be transported to Pahrump jail pending his medical evaluation, Wellman said.
Southbound lanes had reopened by 2:36 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Drivers still are advised to use other routes, as northbound lanes remain closed.
#FASTALERT 2:34 PM, Nov 28 2021 =UPDATE=Crash US-95 Hwy remains Closed NB Before Death Valley Jct Rd, South of Beatty, NV (NYE Milepost 27),Use other routes— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 28, 2021
Check back for updates.
