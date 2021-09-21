LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Every year the U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools that achieve academic excellence by naming them National Blue Ribbon schools.
This year, all three Nevada campuses chosen to receive the honor are located in Clark County: Charlotte Hill Elementary School, Frank Lamping Elementary School and Pinecrest Academy of Nevada Inspirada.
Charlotte Hill Elementary School and Frank Lamping Elementary School are recognized for the "exemplary achievement gap closing" category, and Pinecrest Academy of Nevada Inspirada is recognized for the "exemplary high performing schools” category.
"Congratulations to the students, educators, staff, families, and other members of the three Nevada school communities receiving this exceptional recognition," Governor Steve Sisolak said in a statement. "These schools have achieved academic excellence and will serve as models to all Nevada schools."
The schools are three of 325 schools recognized nationally for overall and achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.
Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
