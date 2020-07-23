LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Clark County School District Board of Trustees members have sent a letter to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara inviting him to a special meeting about his "character, misconduct or competence."
The letter was sent by the three board members and signed by Trustee Danielle Ford. The meeting would be held July 29 at 1 p.m.
As one of the discussions, Ford wrote they would discuss "the exercise by the Board of the termination for convenience provision of your employment contract."
Read the letter in full below:
On July 14, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Education released a joint statement, stating Jara was intentionally misleading about his legislative priorities during the special session.
The allegations center around Assembly Bill 2, which allow "a large school district" to use end-of-year balances toward the district's overall budget. During Assembly presentations, lawmakers said CCSD was largely involved in the bill proposal.
The National Education Association of Southern Nevada called for Jara’s resignation.
“I do think it’s really unfortunate all of this happened right in the middle of special session,” said NEASN President Vicki Kreidel.
She said the union, which represents about 500 teachers, does not trust Jara.
Kreidel explained some schools work hard to have carry-over money to put towards other things for the next school year.
“It really hurts the schools that were depending on that money that they diligently put aside,” she said.
Kreidel said she wants there to be collaboration with the school district, Governor Sisolak and state legislatures but she doesn’t believe the district can achieve that while Jara leads it.
“The situation between Dr. Jara and the Nevada legislature is kind of the last straw to make us feel like this is not a leader we can trust.”
In a statement released on Twitter, CCSD denied being involved in the proposal, stating they contacted NDE to remove the bill from consideration, but the Assembly was unable to do so in time.
NDE Supt. Jhone Ebert and Sisolak issued a joint statement, calling Jara dishonest and disrespectful.
