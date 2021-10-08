LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Clark County Fire Department personnel members were hospitalized with minor injuries following a rollover crash at eastbound 215 and I-15 south.
The "heavy rescue" vehicle was en route to a rollover crash involving a trapped person inside a vehicle. During the call, the CCFD vehicle also overturned.
"The initial rollover call with a person trapped was handled by the first dispatched engine and the rescue, there was no delay in extrication or treatment," CCFD said in a release. "She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Additional CCFD units were dispatched for the new incident with the heavy rescue."
It is unclear if weather caused the crash, according to CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.
The injured personnel were restrained and able to "self-extricate" following the rollover, but were transported to UMC hospital with minor injuries.
The eastbound 215 exit to south I-15 will be closed for several hours.
#TrafficAlert Single vehicle rollover involving Clark County Fire Truck. Eastbound 215 / Southbound I15 ramp. Ramp is closed. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/yql7JFuRvQ— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 8, 2021
