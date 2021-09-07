LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Sept. 7, 1996, hip hop icon Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas.
Shakur and his entourage were on their way to a club when they were stopped near Koval Lane and Flamingo Road. A white Cadillac then pulled beside them and opened fire. Shakur was hit several times and he died days later from his injuries.
The shooting happened shortly after Shakur and Suge Knight were involved in a fight with Orlando Anderson. Anderson was one of the main suspects in Shakur's killing before he died in a gang shootout in 1998.
In the 25 years since his murder, nobody has ever been charged in Shakur's death. To this day, fans still visit the site of the shooting to offer messages of support to the late rapper.
