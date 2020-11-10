LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Veterans Day is on Wednesday, Nov. 11 this year. FOX5 has rounded up 25 Las Vegas businesses that are offering freebies to current and past service members, to say thank you.
Free Entrance to National Parks for Veterans and Gold Star Families: Beginning on Veterans Day, Nov.11, 2020, Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans receive free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests. The free access program is a way to thank America’s veterans and Gold Star families for their support of our country and to encourage them to explore recreational opportunities on their public lands and waters. BJ’s Brewhouse and Restaurants is offering: Free entrée of up to $14.95 and a Dr. Pepper beverage for both dine-in and take out for veterans and active duty personnel. Claim the offer online by using the promo code “VETERAN.”
Buffalo Wild Wings: Serving 10 free boneless wings with fries to all active duty and veterans. The offer is good for both dine-in and carry out.
California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu. Dine-in and walk-in takeout only. Click here for details.
Charley’s Philly Steaks: Active-duty military and veterans get a free small or regular cheesesteak at domestic non-AAFES locations. In-store only. Bring Military ID. Click here for details.
Chili’s: Veterans and active duty personnel, with proof of service, can get a free entrée from a menu of seven entrees, including the Just Bacon Burger and Chicken Crispers. The offer is dine-in only.
Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet to active and retired military with ID on Veterans Day. Dine-in only. Coupon required. Visit the Cicis Pizza website for details and the coupon.
Cracker Barrel: Veterans can enjoy a free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte.
Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam for veterans and military personnel, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only. Click here for details.
Dunkin: Vets and active duty can get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations on Wednesday
Famous Dave’s: Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and a side at participating locations to military personnel. Valid for Dine-In, To Go, and Online Ordering. Not valid for call in orders. More details at this link.
Golden Corral: Current and active duty military and reservists can enjoy a free meal at the buffet that can be redeemed from now through the end of May. The offer is good Mondays through Thursdays.
Gordon Biersch: Free entree from a select menu to veterans and active military with military ID or in uniform. Dine-in only. Click here for details.
Great Clips: Veterans and active duty military can get a free haircut or free haircut card to use at a later day. You can also purchase a free haircut for a veteran. More details here.
Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and coffee to veterans. Click here for details.
Little Caesars: The HOT-N-READY $5 lunch combo of four slices and a 20-ounce beverage will be free to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ: Veterans and active military and can enjoy a free Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Must show proof of service. Visit this link for details.
Macaroni Grill: A free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti for all veterans and active-duty military with military ID. Click here for details.
Red Lobster: Enjoy a free appetizer or dessert with proof of service for dine-in only. Veterans and active duty can choose from seven appetizers or four desserts.
Red Robin: A free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries for veterans and active duty. In an effort to elevate crowds on Veterans Day, Red Robin is extending the offer from November 12 through 30. Offer is good for both dine-in and carry out.
Sport Clips: Free haircut for veterans and active-duty service members, with valid proof of service. Sport Clips will also donate $1 to the Help A Hero scholarship program for every haircut service provided on that day.
Starbucks: Free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores. Click here to learn more.
Twin Peaks: Veterans, active duty military and reservists will eat for free from a select menu all day on Wednesday, November 11th. Enjoy made from scratch favorites like a Cheeseburger or Chicken Tenders both served up with French fries. Offer good at the Henderson location.
Wienerschnitzel: Free chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi for veterans and active duty military at participating locations. Click here for details.
Yard House: To honor and celebrate those who have served our country veterans and active duty military are invited to the restaurant for a complimentary appetizer on Veteran's Day. Click here for details.
