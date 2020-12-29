LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials say no one was injured, but two dozen people were displaced after a central valley blaze on Tuesday.
NEWS - Video for you. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/NtzhVOMKCw— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 30, 2020
The fire was reported about 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 29 at 4043 Silver Dollar Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.
The fire was on the second floor of a two-story building in Greenville Park Apartments. Twenty-four people were displaced as a result, while the fire was contained to one of the eight units, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
The fire "completely gutted" the apartment, fire officials said, and caused $35,000 in damages. "Great aggressive attack by crews," they wrote, keeping the fire contained.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross will assist those affected.
The cause was undetermined on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.