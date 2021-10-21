LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The 10th annual World’s Toughest Mudder is returning to Laughlin.
The 24-hour obstacle course invites challengers to take on river and mountains day and night.
This year the top endurance obstacle athletes in the world will vie for a $35,000 prize purse, with Tough Mudder awarding $10,000 to the top male and female finishers, $5,000 to second place finishers, and $2,500 for third place in the Contender category.
World’s Toughest Mudder participants can sign on as individuals or as part of 2-person and 4-person relay teams.
The event is happening from Saturday, November 13 to Sunday, November 14.
For more details visit https://toughmudder.com/events/worlds-toughest-mudder/
