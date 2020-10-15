LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly 217,500 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ineligibility claim determination notices will be sent in the next three weeks.
The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced on Thursday that staff have been unable to verify identities of ineligible claims. Individuals have the right to appeal this determination, the department says.
"DETR has identified a large number of questionable claims. In order to best address suspected fraud, DETR has flagged and reviewed these claims. Where a claimant’s identity cannot be validated, DETR has determined these claims have been found to be ineligible and they won’t be processed further," the DETR statement says.
Individuals who have erroneously received a determination, have no verification issue or have already verified their identification are not required to file an appeal and are asked to contact the PUA call center at either 775-298-6007 or 702-329-6699.
Filers who receive notification of claim determination will get information about how to file an appeal at the same time. A request for appeal typically must be filed within 11 days after the date of mailing of the notice of determination of claim.
(0) comments
