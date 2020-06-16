LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Football League announced Tuesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas.
The biggest NFL stars are coming to Vegas.— NFL (@NFL) June 16, 2020
The 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon is heading to Las Vegas!
MORE: https://t.co/8SX9iW33gd pic.twitter.com/vwjwvVYiAD
Held on Jan. 31, 2021, the event will take place at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 2021 Pro Bowl will be a weeklong celebration of football, according to a news release. The event will feature various activities in Las Vegas including the NFL Flag Championship games, AFC/NFC team practices and for the fifth consecutive year, the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, where NFL's biggest stars from each conference compete in unique tests of their skills.
"We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time," said Peter O'Reilly, EVP of Club Business and League Events.
The week will also be dedicated to supporting a serious of community and charitable-focused events directly benefitting the local Las Vegas community, officials said.
"The Raiders welcome the NFL Prow Bowl to Allegiant Stadium and to Las Vegas, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World," said Raiders President Mark Badain. "Pro Bowl week is a celebration of the best the NFL has to offer and there is no better place than Las Vegas to celebrate and honor the league's biggest stars. The NF, the LVCVA and the Raiders look forward to a world class event that will set the standard for future NFL events in Las Vegas."
Las Vegas was supposed to host the 2020 NFL Draft. However, due to the pandemic, the NFL held its Draft online for the first time.
"We're appreciative of the NFL's leadership and commitment to bring the 2021 Pro Bowl to Las Vegas," said Steve Hill, president/CEO of the LVCVA. "We look forward to hosting the best NFL players and their incredible fan base for a weeklong celebration that could only happen in Las Vegas."
The 2021 Pro Bowl will follow the traditional AFC versus NFC format and feature 88 of the best NFL players - 44 from each conference - as determined by a consensus of votes by fans, players and coaches.
Both teams will be led by offensive and defensive NFL legends who will serve as captains representing each conference.
Those interested in tickets to the event can register with the NFL to receive information: NFL.com/VegasPB
