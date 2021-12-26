LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Reid International Airport's website showed 20 canceled departures as of 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The cancellations continue a trend FOX5 has been tracking since Friday. Airlines have said hundreds of cancellations are due to staff shortages tied to COVID-19.
More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.
Harry Reid Airport urges travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Travelers can do so here: https://mccarran.com/Flights
The airport's Twitter account also is reminding travelers to arrive no less than two hours before departure time.
We hate to see you leave — but when you do, please arrive at least 2 hours before your flight. You can expect the airport will be very busy as passengers make their way back home after the holiday.#TravelTip— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) December 26, 2021
(2) comments
Media really making a meal of a few flights canceled at Xmas, like this is the first year I'm history that flights were canceled..... jeesh
The world would be better if Harrys brother had finished him off.
