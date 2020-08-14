LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After house parties at short-term rentals led to violence around the Las Vegas Valley last month, Airbnb announced it was cracking down on the listings hosting parties.

Airbnb announced Friday it suspended 20 listings across Clark County that received complaints or violated policies on parties and events.

"The vast majority of hosts in Clark County contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests," Airbnb said in a news release. "Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly."

The 20 listings were spread across Clark County, including Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas, officials said.

Last week, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released a public service announcement about house parties around the valley. Police reported violence at several house parties. They said house parties have seemingly stepped in to substitute the closed clubs on the Las Vegas Strip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Large gatherings at this time are not only irresponsible, they’re dangerous,” Airbnb’s Director of Public Policy for Nevada John Choi said in a statement. “We hope that sharing out these steps today can raise further awareness of our 24/7 neighbor hotline so that we can better enforce our ban on party houses.”

In 2019, Airbnb launched a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline to report house parties taking place at Airbnb properties. The platform also banned party houses the same year.

In July, Airbnb announced it would restrict Las Vegas residents under 25 years old from booking entire homes to help reduce possible party houses.

Gov. Steve Sisolak's COVID-19 safety directives currently ban public gatherings of 50 or more people.