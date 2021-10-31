LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in which a 2-year-old girl was critically injured.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, on Oct. 31 around 8:22 p.m., the 2-year-old began crossing Doolittle Street near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead Boulevards, when a white van turned westbound onto Doolittle, struck her and left the scene.
Police said the victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical but stable condition.
No other details were immediately provided.
