LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two women were found dead inside a hotel room near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, two Black adult females were located deceased inside a hotel room with gunshot wounds in the area of Flamingo Road and Arville Street at Palms Place.
When the hotel guests had not checked out of their rooms and a security latch prevented hotel staff from entering, maintenance was called to the scene to open the door.
Notes left in the room indicated a possible romantic connection between the victims, Spencer said, but any other details were too early in the investigation to determine.
Police were scene canvassing Palms Place Hotel & Spa.
This is an ongoing investigation.
