LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two women have died following a house fire in Henderson early Thursday morning.
The Henderson Fire Department was called to the area of St. Rose and Paseo Verde parkways about 4:45 a.m. to a report of a house fire.
According to HFD spokesperson Kathleen Richards, two people were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries, one to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus and one to Sunrise Hospital, where they later died.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Fire officials were still on scene before 6 a.m., but the fire was out.
