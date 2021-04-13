LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two unsupervised children were hospitalized after a fire in North Las Vegas on Tuesday night, officials said.
About 6:25 p.m. on April 13, the North Las Vegas Fire Department was called about a house on fire with a trapped child on the 3100 block of Webster Circle, near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.
Firefighter Nino Galloway said when crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.
One child of unknown age was found outside the house and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Another child was pulled from inside the house and was also taken to the hospital. Both children were reportedly stable.
Galloway said North Las Vegas Police were also on scene to investigate.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
