UPDATE: Las Vegas police arrested a man and a woman in connection with a homicide investigation of a fatal shooting that took place outside of a man's home in the east valley Sunday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Homicide Detectives indicated that Otis Buchanan, 36 and Dalana Smedley, 31 followed the victim home from a bar. As the victim exited his vehicle, Buchanan allegedly shot him, stole his wallet and fled.

Buchanan and Smedley were located by patrol officers and taken into custody without incident on Monday, according to police. They have been booked into the Clark County Detention Center for murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County Coroner's office is expected to release the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY (DEC. 27): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, the investigation was one of two on December 27. The investigation was taking place in the 4400 block of Bennett Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

At the scene, Spencer said about 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the home for a man who had been shot. There, emergency personnel found a white man in his 70s and took him to Sunrise Trauma, where he died.

Spencer said the man had returned home and was exiting his vehicle when an unknown Black man approached him. The man shot the victim, then punched him while he was on the ground. The suspect then took off on foot.

Anyone with information was urged to contact CrimeStoppers or Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

