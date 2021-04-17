LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas fire officials said two people were stung multiple times by bees near their home in the northern part of the city on Saturday.
As a precaution, the two people drove to a hospital to get checked out, but did not appear to be seriously injured.
March and April mark the start of "bee swarming season," said Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski, a time when bees are moving from place to place.
Szymanski said in a release on Saturday that Southern Nevada is home to two swarming types, European and Africanized bees, but both act in the same manner. The only difference is European bees have the potential to sting multiple times, which can severely injure or kill a person.
"When swarming they get tired or it gets too hot for them to fly, so the bees will find a place to rest and get out of the sun. Many times they will hang from tree branches, street signs, fences, sides of buildings or on an object like a fire hydrant," he said. "They just want to be left alone and to rest. Because the swarm is not producing honey or caring for young bees, they will not sting unless provoked, and then usually only in extreme cases. Usually they will rest for a few hours or until late in the afternoon or the next morning."
He said if you see bees, leave them alone. "If they remain for more than three days, you should then consider having them removed by a professional bee removal service," Szymanski wrote.
He provided the following tips should you encounter bees:
- You should run from the bees as quickly as you can. Bees are slow flyers and cannot keep up. Try to cover your face with either your hands or a shirt while running (bees will attack the eyes-nose-mouth).
- Seek shelter in a building or vehicle. Do not jump into a pool or lake, the bees will attack when you come up for air.
- The bees will continue to be agitated after the attack by loud or humming noises such as barking dogs, lawnmowers, weed eaters, flashing lights, etc. Try to keep the area as quiet and calm as possible.
- If it appears that a person is being attacked or other people are in imminent danger because of the attack, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.
- If someone is stung by a bee and becomes dizzy, nauseated or has difficulty breathing, an allergic reaction to the sting might be occurring. This is a serious medical emergency and 9-1-1 should be called immediately.
- If you are stung, remove the stinger by scraping it out and washing the area with soap and water and applying a cold pack to the sting site.
- If you are stung more than 10 times, you should go a quick care center or contact your personal physician and be checked out. Reaction to bee venom takes several hours, which may cause you to feel sick later. People with an allergic reaction should call 9-1-1 and seek immediate medical attention.
Szymanski said more bee information is available on their hotline, (702) 229-2000. He advised to not call 9-1-1 unless someone is being attacked.
