LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two restaurants at South Point hotel-casino will be open only on weekends while another is temporarily closing on Monday.
Effective Monday, November 30, Primarily Prime Rib and Baja Miguel's will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Oyster Bar will be temporarily closed, according to South Point. No reopening date was provided.
South Point tweeted the update Sunday night, "Thank you for your understanding and apologies for any inconvenience."
