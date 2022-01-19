LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to a shooting in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard near Eastern Avenue in which at least two people were shot.
The call was reported about 12:10 p.m. According to police, two men in their 20s were walking on a side street when an unknown suspect opened fire.
One was critically injured, and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to University Medical Center, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.