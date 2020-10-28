LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two on-duty police officers were involved in a multi-car crash Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. Oct. 28 near the intersection of Palomino and Rancho lanes, near University Medical Center.
LVMPD said the crash involved a white Jeep, a blue Hyundai Sonata and two on-duty City Marshals on motorcycles. One citizen and the two City Marshals were taken to UMC with non life threatening injuries.
Police advised avoiding the area as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
