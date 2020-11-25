LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing copper wiring from a city of Las Vegas light pole, according to police.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas police, officers responded to the west side of Industrial Road at Wyoming Avenue on Nov. 19 at 2:17 p.m. for a report of two men ripping wires out of a light pole.
The individuals were identified in the report as John Burt, 31, and Jimi McDougal, 26. Both men initially ran from officers but were later taken into custody.
McDougal, according to the report, had warrants out of Las Vegas Justice Court and Justice Court of North Las Vegas.
The report states that Burt was seen on camera ripping the wires but said he wasn't involved.
McDougal, who was identified initially as Jamee Jacoby, was found at 1509 W. Oakey hiding inside a dumpster. He reportedly told officers that he wasn't involved but was seen on camera ripping wires.
McDougal told police that he has been homeless for four years and steals copper for money, according to the report.
McDougal told police that a man named "John" reportedly tells him where to steal the wires and he takes them to pawn shops on Western and Oakey.
According to the report, the cost to the city was $250 (labor).
The estimated property damage is $250 to $5,000, according to the report.
Both men are charged with injured to property, theft of scrap metal or utility property and obstructing police.
They were arrested and booked at Clark County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.