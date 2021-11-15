LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested Monday morning after police discovered a pipe bomb in a vehicle during a traffic stop outside of Las Vegas.
According to Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea, authorities stopped a "suspicious car" near a 7-Eleven on Boulder City Parkway. During the stop, a second vehicle, whose driver was familiar with the driver in the first car, stopped in the area, police said. The car was stolen, according to police.
"The officer also noticed something that looked like a pipe bomb in the backseat of one of the cars," Shea said in a statement to FOX5. "The LVMPD ARMOR unit (The All Hazard Multi-Agency Operations and Response Section of the Emergency Operations Bureau) confirmed the device was a pipe bomb."
The explosive device was removed from the vehicle and "safely detonated," police said.
Two men were taken into custody following the incident. Details related to the type of charges the men would face were unavailable Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.