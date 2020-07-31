LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pair of locals had luck on their side while playing bingo at Arizona Charlie's. The bingo jackpots were played at Arizona Charlie's Boulder and Arizona Charlie's Decatur and
Maria took home $67,047 during the Double Progressive Coverall game at Arizona Charlie's Boulder.
A second winner hit a jackpot for $10,000 at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, also while playing a coverall game.
Both jackpots combined for $77,047.
