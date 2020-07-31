Arizona Charlies Boulder
Arizona Charlie's Decatur

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pair of locals had luck on their side while playing bingo at Arizona Charlie's. The bingo jackpots were played at Arizona Charlie's Boulder and Arizona Charlie's Decatur and 

Maria took home $67,047 during the Double Progressive Coverall game at Arizona Charlie's Boulder.

A second winner hit a jackpot for $10,000 at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, also while playing a coverall game.

Both jackpots combined for $77,047.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

