LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a crash Sunday northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.
About 4 p.m. on September 20, NHP said the single-vehicle crash happened on SR 168 and mile marker 11, which is near Glendale, about an hour northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.
The two people in the car were killed in the crash, NHP said.
No road closures were in place.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
