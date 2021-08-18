LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the murder of a homeless man at a park.
At approximately 5:28 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a shooting near a park in the 1200 block of Sandhill Road. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the murder of a homeless man at a park near Sandhill & Washington. The incident took place on August 17, anyone with any information is urged to call Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/B25LYXc1Ed— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 18, 2021
The investigation indicates that a group of males arrived at the park and got into a verbal argument with the homeless man. According to police, there was a physical confrontation and one of the males shot the victim.
The suspects fled the scene, but two were located and apprehended by deputies from the Las Vegas City Marshals, LVMPD said.
Both juvenile suspects have been arrested for open murder.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
