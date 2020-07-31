LAS VEGAS (F0X5) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in the 2900 block of North Pecos Road near Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Las Vegas police.
Medical personnel were called to the scene to treat the victims. No additional details were available Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
