LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said two people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash in the west valley on Sunday.
The crash was reported about 7:17 p.m. on July 12 at Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Three cars were involved, officials said, and one car was cut in half.
Two people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
LVFR said Rampart was closed in front of the Smith's and Big Lots shopping center and will remain closed for several hours.
