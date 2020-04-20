LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were transported to an area hospital following an injury crash on Martin Luther King and Lake Mead Boulevards early Monday morning.
The crash happened about 5:02 a.m. Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon.
Impairment was not considered a factor, according to police.
Southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Blvd. are affected. Avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.