LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were hospitalized and four pets died in an east Las Vegas Valley apartment fire on Sunday, officials said.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported about 12:17 p.m. on May 30 at 2740 E. Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue.
At the scene, crews rescued an unconscious bed-bound victim and took two people to the hospital for serious smoke inhalation. LVFR said one person was in critical condition on Sunday afternoon.
The fire "gutted" the bedroom where it started in the two-story, four-unit building. The rest of the unit was damaged, totaling about $50,000, officials said.
An unknown number of occupants were displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire was undetermined.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
