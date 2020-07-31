LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two guests hit major jackpots at two of Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas Strip properties on Friday.
According to a news release, at 12:02 a.m. early Friday morning, a guest from California hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot for $1,982,517 on a Pai Gow Poker Table at Caesars Palace.
The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is going to purchase a house with the money.
Later this morning, a guest from Georgia hit the Mega Progressive Royal Flush for $480,850 on Texas Hold-Em Bonus Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas, according to a news release. He was overjoyed and said he will use the money to celebrate his almost-birthday.
