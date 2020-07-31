Flamingo jackpot Caesars Entertainment

The winning Mega Progressive Royal Flush of $480,850 on Texas Hold-Em Bonus Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two guests hit major jackpots at two of Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas Strip properties on Friday.

According to a news release, at 12:02 a.m. early Friday morning, a guest from California hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot for $1,982,517 on a Pai Gow Poker Table at Caesars Palace.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is going to purchase a house with the money.

Later this morning, a guest from Georgia hit the Mega Progressive Royal Flush for $480,850 on Texas Hold-Em Bonus Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas, according to a news release. He was overjoyed and said he will use the money to celebrate his almost-birthday.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.