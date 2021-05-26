LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two 18-year-old men fled from a youth correctional center in the northeast valley Wednesday morning.
The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services said that the two men fled from Summit View Youth Center around 11:35 a.m. while they were being transported.
Both are described as wearing gray polo shirts and tan pant. They were last seen at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.
Pictured left:
- Height 6'4"
- Weight 180 lbs.
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Brown
- Committed for: Resisting officer obtaining and possessing personal identifying information of another
Pictured right:
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
- Committed for: Child endangerment and obstructing a public officer
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or Summit View Youth Center at 702-668-4747.
