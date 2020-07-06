LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two businesses in downtown Las Vegas shut down voluntarily this week to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
"This weekend was really good, we had a lot of people in town. The restaurant was steady busy since brunch," said Maria Horta, manager of restaurant and bar Therapy on Fremont East.
She said downtown was packed with visitors during the Fourth of July.
"Fremont got really, really crowded," said Horta.
She said she decided to close early, around 10 p.m.
"People want to have fun, and on Fourth of July, people want to have even more fun. We didn’t want to have any confrontations with out-of-state customers," she said.
Horta said there were some confrontations about wearing a mask. "Come back to your own country, they said, and they are very aggressive to the staff."
Horta said toward the end of the night, she jumped in to help the hostess work the door. "She felt very overwhelmed at times because people were like, ‘I just wanted to drink! I mean, this is Vegas, it’s okay.’"
Horta said as she stood by the door, she noticed not nearly as many people wearing masks out on the streets.
"I think we all need to take a little bit more personal responsibility."
None of the staff at Therapy have tested positive for COVID-19. No one's showing symptoms as of Monday, either. Horta said after a busy weekend with so many visitors, they decided to close for a few days for deep cleaning and for staff to get tested.
"We saw it was better prevention than reaction."
About five minutes away, The Burlesque Hall of Fame Museum in the Arts District is taking preventative steps, too. It will shut down for the foreseeable future.
"We’re a nonprofit, we’re a museum, we’re an educational organization, we don’t just exist to sell stuff or to have people walk in and give us money. We have a goal that is to add value to our community," said executive director Dustin Wax.
Wax said it felt wrong to encourage locals and visitors to make a stop at the museum during the pandemic.
"We can probably keep ourselves safe and we can probably keep our visitors safe, but it gets more and more risky the more [COVID-19] is spread through the community and to the places our visitors are going," he said.
The museum has only been reopened for about two weeks. During its first closure, staff used that time to make it safer.
"It’s a pretty small space so we had to move some walls and reorganize our gift shop and stuff so that people could maintain social distance ... We put hands free faucet and soap dispensers and towel dispensers in the restrooms. We put hand sanitizers around," said Wax.
Wax said they will reopen once Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces Phase 3.
Therapy will reopen on Wednesday. Horta said closing down for a few days here and there is much better than shutting down indefinitely.
"If we all do what is right we should all remain open for serving the community, so that was my main focus. What can we do to prevent the closure for the indoor seating. What would prevent the closure of the bar? Lets just stick to that to ensure we can stay open," she said.
