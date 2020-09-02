LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials confirmed two people were found dead in a west Las Vegas Valley house fire on Wednesday night.
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 2 at 1745 Yellow Rose Street, near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski confirmed two people were found dead in the fire.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Raymond Spencer said homicide detectives were on scene to investigate.
Roads in the area may be blocked. Avoid the nearby streets.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
