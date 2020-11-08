LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said two people were killed and one person was injured in an early Sunday morning shooting.
About 2:35 a.m. on November 8, police and fire personnel were called to the 3000 block of W. Warm Springs Road, near Green Valley Parkway. "Banging and yelling" could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call, police said.
At the scene, police found a 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman dead, as well as a 36-year-old man injured, all with gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the three were involved in a domestic relationship and had an argument before shots were fired. Additional details of the investigation were not released Sunday.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identities of those deceased after next of kin has been notified.
These were the 12th and 13th homicides in Henderson this year.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
