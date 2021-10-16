LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people are critically injured and a man has been arrested after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the northeast valley early Saturday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 1:50 a.m. of a crash near E. Cheyenne Avenue and N. Lamb Boulevard.
As a motorcycle with passenger traveled eastbound on Cheyenne approaching Lamb, a Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on Lamb. The collision occurred when the Dodge entered the intersection on a red light, in the path of the motorcycle, police said.
After the crash, the Dodge failed to remain on scene and later was located, police said. The driver of the dodge showed signs of impairment and was arrested for applicable charges.
The 36-year-old male motorcyclist and 40-year-old female passenger were transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.