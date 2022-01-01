LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection with fatal shootings that police said stemmed from attempted burglaries in the parking garages of the Fashion Show Mall and Palace Station on New Year's Eve.
On Dec. 31, 2021 around 1:30 p.m., police received a call of a shooting inside the parking garage of the Fashion Show Mall is located. Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead. Around 6:14 p.m., police received a call of an employee shot in a parking garage of Palace Station. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.
Police said before both shootings, an unknown suspect attempted to conduct a robbery.
LVMPD Homicide detectives determined the incidents were related. They identified the suspects as 20-year-old Jesani Carter and 20-year-old Jordan Ruby.
According to detectives, Carter and Ruby had entered the parking garages of these establishments to commit robberies, during which they fired shots at victims, striking and killing them.
Police are reviewing the suspects' possible connection to other events.
Carter and Ruby have been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges for open murder.
The identities of the victims, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about these or other incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
