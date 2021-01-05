LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting and subsequent crash that took place in northeast Las Vegas on Dec. 8.
Police interviews with the family and those close to the victim indicate that the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute over money that the victim owed to a former girlfriend.
Janet Juarez, 23, and Jhonatan Juarez, 28 were arrested on Dec. 18 on charges of open murder, according to Clark County booking logs. The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Anthony Rivero and listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the back.
A criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas Justice Court provides details about a personal relationship between the suspects and victim.
On Dec. 8, police received a call around 2:07 p.m. for a crash near the 100 block of Montello Avenue in the northeast valley in which witnesses said the driver appeared slumped into the front passenger's side and severely injured. A second call one minute later reported a shooting near the same address as the crash that was separately reported a minute earlier, the complaint says.
Detectives said witnesses described hearing a single gunshot as the victim sped away from the suspect who was armed with a handgun. As he drove onto Ronan Drive, the victim lost consciousness and crashed into the front yard of a residence and the suspect reoccupied the driver's seat of the SUV, according to the criminal complaint.
LVMPD homicide detectives, Clark County Fire and medical personnel arrived and found the victim unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound and head trauma. The victim was transported to University Medical Center and pronounced dead around 2:38 p.m. on Dec. 8.
A CrimeStoppers tip on Dec. 10 identified Janet's brother Jhonatan Juarez as the shooter, police say.
According to the complaint, detectives learned from Rivero's mother that Rivero and Janet Juarez had a child in common. Rivero's mother said that the couple had several arguments recently over money that Rivero owed Janet, and that she had heard Janet making threats toward Anthony stating that she would get her brothers to "handle him."
Upon inspecting the victim's phone, police say they found several threats in text messages sent from Janet's phone number between Nov. 27 and Dec. 8 just minutes before the shooting took place, threatening to harm Rivero through her brothers.
Detectives also interviewed Rivero's girlfriend who said she had heard Janet and an unknown male voice threatening Rivero over the phone minutes before the shooting, saying that they would come to his home if he didn't agree to pay.
According to the complaint, Rivero's mother also said she observed what appeared to be a woman in the front passenger seat with a hairstyle she had known Janet for. Detectives also obtained home surveillance videos from nearby residences and were able to verify the make and model of the car as a GMC Yukon Denali, and match witness descriptions of the suspect with Jhonatan Juarez.
They are expected to be in court on Jan. 21 for a preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.