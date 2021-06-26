LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters extinguished a blaze in the Winchester area on Saturday afternoon.
About 3:30 p.m. on June 26, CCFD crews were called to 1914 Balboa Avenue, near Sahara and Eastern avenues, for a power pole and home on fire.
When crews arrived, they upgraded to a second alarm for additional resources.
"Crews had to attack the fire from several locations due to the extent of fire in the residence," CCFD Sr. Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon said in a statement.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue helped put out the fire, with a total of more than 50 personnel. As of Saturday evening, crews remained on scene.
One person was injured but was not taken to a hospital. It wasn't immediately known how many people were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
