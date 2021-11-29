LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a shopping center early Monday morning near the Strip.
The blaze was reported at 4080 Paradise Road near Flamingo Road just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 29.
"The first arriving engine found flames through the roof above one of the businesses in the strip mall," CCFD said in a news release. "Upon entry, the business looked clear with no occupants, but once the ceiling was pulled for inspection, fire was found in the common attic."
About four to five businesses were affected after the fire began at a cleaning business. Firefighters used a "ventilation trench cut" to stop the lateral spread of the fire, CCFD said.
Damage from the blaze caused the partial roof collapse of the building.
"The challenges associated with strip malls like this, once the fire gets into the attic space, it has plenty of time to spread," Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone told FOX5.
According to CCFD, the fire was out by 2:42 a.m. Multiple units and 74 personnel responded to the incident, including: 13 fire engines, three rescue vehicles, two battalion chiefs, air rescue and two fire investigators.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing with an unknown estimate of damages.
