LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 19-year-old was killed in a crash on Saturday night near the University District.
Just before midnight on April 10, the man was riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle at a high rate of speed eastbound on Flamingo Road, police said.
A 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer exited a private drive from the Vegas Tower Apartments onto Flamingo Road, but police said the motorcyclist was unable to stop or slow down. The motorcycle hit the side of the Trailblazer, causing it to spin into the westbound travel lanes.
The motorcyclist was dead on scene, police said. His death marked the 30th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
The driver of the Chevrolet stayed on scene and did not show signs of impairment.
The identity of the rider will be released once next of kin has been notified.
