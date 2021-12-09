LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 18th annual Dam Short Film Festival will be the second-ever virtual event.
The festival launches on Feb. 10 and will be entirely virtual, "COVID-friendly and more accessible than ever."
“We received so much positive feedback on the virtual experience last year and are excited to be able to stay true to our mission of making original, unusual and entertaining short films available to the general public for our 18th Annual Festival,” said Lee Lanier, Dam Short Film Festival Co-Founder and Director of Continuity. “The virtual aspect allows viewers to watch at their leisure, from anywhere in the U.S. at any time of the day or night. We love presenting the festival in person in Boulder City, but the virtual platform allows us to keep everyone safe while the pandemic lingers. We plan to return to the Boulder Theatre in 2023.”
The virtual festival will offer on-demand screening with tickets sold for entire households to enjoy, rather than per person. All-access household passes to the entire festival, as well as household tickets to individual program blocks will be available.
A full lineup of live-streaming events will be announced soon. For more information, visit damshortfilm.org.
