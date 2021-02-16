LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a southwest valley crash on Saturday.
About 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, a black Yamaha motorcycle was speeding eastbound on Blue Diamond Road toward Lindell Road, NHP said. A blue Ford F-150 truck was turning left from westbound Blue Diamond to south Lindell, in front of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle hit the right side of the truck, throwing the rider from the bike. The rider died at the scene. He was identified by NHP and the Clark County Coroner as 18-year-old Blake Enrique Reyes.
His death marked NHP Southern Command's eighth fatal crash resulting in 10 fatalities in 2021.
